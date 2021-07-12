Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for June

The board of Lakeland Dairies has announced that it is holding the co-operative’s milk price for June supplies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price for June at 36c/L (including VAT), for milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. In Northern Ireland, its milk price for June was held at 29.2p/L.

In a statement the processor said global markets are at present demonstrating a reasonable balance of supply and demand.

“European milk supplies, which have been constrained by colder than average temperatures in recent months, are now increasing gradually in line with weather improvements across the continent.

“Worldwide milk supply is also increasing at a strong pace with the main dairy producing countries exporting higher volumes.

“While global dairy prices remain stable for now, concerns continue in relation to the ongoing pandemic crisis worldwide, the variable global pace of vaccinations and the potential for new variants to disrupt consumer and economic activity.

“Foodservice markets continue a gradual recovery, however this is coming from a significantly lower base in view of the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.”

Lakeland Dairies said that it will continue to monitor the market closely over the coming weeks.