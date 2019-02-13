Farm Ireland
Lakeland Dairies holds price for January milk supplies

Milking parlour.
FarmIreland Team

Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price and will pay 32.06  cent per litre, inclusive of VAT and lactose bonus, for January milk supplies.

This is the same as the price paid for December milk supplies.

In a statement Lakeland said "While global dairy market conditions have remained relatively stable since December, and through January, this is coming from a lower base in the latter half of 2018.  

"The impending Brexit is creating considerable market uncertainty in Europe.

"Lakeland Dairies will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions," it said.

Yesterday, Glanbia Ireland (GI) maintained its base milk price for January at 30 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Ireland will make an interim market payment of 1cpl (including VAT) on all January milk supplies (excluding Fixed Milk Schemes paying above 31cpl).

Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to Members of 1 cpl including VAT. The Glanbia Ireland payments and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Glanbia Ireland is holding its base price at 30cpl and paying a 1 cent per litre interim market payment as we await developments. Lower supply from key EU regions and a positive GDT has helped market sentiment, but Brexit and global trade tensions continue to create uncertainly around market direction”.

