Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for June, warns of market pressures

Lakeland Dairies
Lakeland Dairies
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Lakeland Dairies has announced it is holding its milk price for June.

The Board of Lakeland Dairies met yesterday (10 July) and set a price for June milk and announced it would, in the Republic of Ireland, a price of 31.28c/L (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in June. The base price has been held for the last three successive months.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/L will be paid for June supplies. Like in the Republic, the base price has been held for the last three successive months.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “While supply in many of the large milk production regions remains subdued, there continues to be weakness in the global dairy markets. In particular, butter prices are under increasingly downward pressure.

“With butter prices at four-year lows, the Co-op will continue to monitor the market closely.”

