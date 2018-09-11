Farm Ireland
Tuesday 11 September 2018

Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for August milk supplies

Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.

Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price at 32.78 cents per litre including VAT for August milk supplies.

While milk powder prices have improved , butter prices have weakened significantly in the past month.

Recognising the difficult conditions experienced by dairy farmers as a result of the extended period of very dry weather during the Summer, last month Lakeland introduced a €20 per tonne discount on every tonne of fertiliser bought by milk suppliers and shareholders, effective from 1 August.

This €20 euro per tonne discount  will  continue to apply until the end of the fertiliser spread season.

Lakeland Dairies said that it will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions.

Speaking after this week’s IFA National Dairy Committee meeting, Chairman Tom Phelan said representatives from all around the country were vocal and frustrated: dairy farmers’ backs are to the wall, and only higher milk prices – starting with 1c/l for August milk - will help with the massive expenditure increase on fodder and feed necessary to keep the milk flowing.

“Teagasc last week revealed that dairy farmers would spend an average of 75% more on feed in 2018 – this is cash many simply do not have. Our Committee reps testified to the financial and mental pressures suffered by farm families trying to keep cows fed while dealing with the family and back to school/college demands on their cash flow,” Mr Phelan said.

“European markets have been firming in recent weeks with most European indicators for early September (EU Milk Market Observatory, spot quotes and futures) suggesting milk price equivalents around 33-34c/l net of VAT – that’s at least 2c/l more than most co-ops are paying,” he added.

 “When European milk purchasers have been increasing July, August and in some cases already also September prices, and when Arla are planning to pass back the totality of their estimated €300m 2018 profits back to farmers, Irish farmers cannot be left behind by their co-ops,” he said.

