Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 12 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Lakeland Dairies hold milk price for June milk supplies

Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Lakeland Dairies
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Lakeland Dairies has held the base milk price at 31.78 cents per litre including VAT for June milk supplies.

The June milk price of 31.78 cpl is the same base price that was paid in May.

In a statement the company said the move was consistent with Lakeland Dairies’ commitment to pay our suppliers the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions which remain challenging.

It said there has been a softening in skim markets, which have risen only gradually from a record low, and while butter returns which are underpinning current prices, they have softened in the past month.

Lakeland's decision to hold milk prices comes as IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan today said the Ornua PPI  for June increased by 3.6 points to 109 points close to the 110 points of June 2017, when milk prices were higher.

Tom Phelan said the PPI reflected the fact that market trends during June had improved to meet at least the full pay-out for May (base price plus any weather/fodder support).

He said co-ops, who are meeting either today or in coming days to decide on milk prices, owe it to farmers to roll the support into the base price, and add at least an extra 1c/l to the June base.

“Not only do markets justify this increase comfortably, farmers need it very badly after an exceptionally challenging year for fodder and for cash flow,” Tom Phelan concluded.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Local farmers battle it out as 203ac Dublin holding makes €2m
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: Outcome of the Kerry battle will lay down a marker for other...
ICMSA dairy chairperson Ger Quain said it was time for processors to lift prices in accordance with market developments and the pressure on their farmer-suppliers.

Milk price boost needed to take pressure off farmers

New laws could see planning permission required for forestry development
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Base CAP payments on achieving green targets rather than carbon tax - Ag...
Shane Kilraine (right) is congratulated on his election as President of the Mid & Western Livestock Improvement Society by outgoing president Paddy Farrell

Keeping it in the family - Success of livestock improvement...
Gerry Nolan and his son James have been drawing two tankers of water a day from the River Nore to keep their cows hydrated during the heatwave. Photo: Roger Jones

New water charges system in the pipeline