Lakeland Dairies first to declare an April milk price
Lakeland Dairies has announced its milk price for April supplies - the first of the major processors to do so.
It comes after Ornua announced that its Purchase Price Index for April is 100.4 (29.6c/L, VAT inclusive, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/L).
The April 2018 Index is unchanged from March, with higher butter and SMP returns in the month, offset by lower cheddar returns, it said.
Lakeland Dairies announced that it has maintained its base price for April milk and will also provide a further payment to support milk producers following from the recent bad weather and fodder crisis.
Lakeland has held the base milk price at 31.78c/L including VAT plus 1.5c/L support for all April milk supplies. This equates to 33.28c/L including VAT.
It said that global market conditions remain challenging and while there has been some improvement in skim markets, this is from a record low base and butter returns are carrying milk prices.