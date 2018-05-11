Lakeland Dairies first to declare an April milk price

It comes after Ornua announced that its Purchase Price Index for April is 100.4 (29.6c/L, VAT inclusive, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/L).

The April 2018 Index is unchanged from March, with higher butter and SMP returns in the month, offset by lower cheddar returns, it said.

Lakeland Dairies announced that it has maintained its base price for April milk and will also provide a further payment to support milk producers following from the recent bad weather and fodder crisis.