Lakeland Dairies boosts milk price on back of market stability

Lakeland Dairies has announced a milk price for June – with the base price increasing.

In the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 30c/litre (including VAT) will be paid for milk supplied in June. This represents a price increase of 1c/l on the May price.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 24.25p/l will be paid for June milk. This is an increase of 1.25p/l on the May price.

Commenting on the price, Lakeland Dairies said following the collapse in the global markets, particularly in the foodservice sector, as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic, an element of stability has returned in recent weeks.

"Lakeland Dairies is in a position to pass on improved returns directly to our 3,200 farm families.

“While sentiment has improved, there continues to be significant market uncertainty around issues such as a second wave of COVID-19, what the shape of a trade deal between the EU and the UK will look like, increasing milk supply in Europe and currency fluctuations. Any one of these issues has the potential to cause disruption to the dairy markets," it said.

Butter

Market analyst Dr. Peter Meehan, Senior Commodity Analyst at StoneX said European butter prices have continued to trend higher in recent weeks, with the European butter quotation gaining a further 8pc since June 10 stretching its run of positive moves to 12 weeks.

"Despite this run of gains, the butter quotation is still sits 7pc below where it was at the end of January when prices topped out before concerns of Covid-19 began to creep into the market," he said.

SMP price action meanwhile has been a little mixed over the last few weeks, he said as weekly prices swung from negative to positive and back again but ultimately fell by 1pc from the highs posted in early June.

The EU Commission’s Private Storage scheme which closed on June 30th has accounted for almost 68,000 tonnes of butter which has lent some support to prices.

"There was slightly less demand for the cheese Private Storage Scheme with just under 48,000 tonnes offered while SMP saw just over 20,000 tonnes offered into private storage," Dr Meehan said.

In New Zealand, this week’s GDT auction posted big gains as the overall index was up 8.3% moving to its highest level since early February, and while most of the main products saw gains, WMP was this week’s stand-out performer, jumping by 14%. SMP (+3.5%) and butter (+3.0%) saw more moderate gains while AMF was slightly lower (-0.2%).

Online Editors