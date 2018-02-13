Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group set January milk price

Lakeland Dairies held its base milk price for January milk at 35.5c/L including VAT, having withdrawn the 1c/L butter bonus which has been paid monthly from September to December inclusive.

Kerry Group announced that it was holding its milk price for January at 36c/L (VAT inclusive). It is also paying a 0.8c/L VAT inclusive for milk supplied in 2017 (excluding fixed price contracts) to fulfill its milk contract commitment.

Last week, Glanbia Ireland will pay its milk suppliers 35c/L including VAT for January manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein. This price is unchanged from the December price.