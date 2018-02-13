Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group set January milk price
Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group have both set their January milk price, with both processors holding their price.
Lakeland Dairies held its base milk price for January milk at 35.5c/L including VAT, having withdrawn the 1c/L butter bonus which has been paid monthly from September to December inclusive.
Kerry Group announced that it was holding its milk price for January at 36c/L (VAT inclusive). It is also paying a 0.8c/L VAT inclusive for milk supplied in 2017 (excluding fixed price contracts) to fulfill its milk contract commitment.
Last week, Glanbia Ireland will pay its milk suppliers 35c/L including VAT for January manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein. This price is unchanged from the December price.
Glanbia Ireland Chairman Henry Corbally said: “While there have been some welcome improvements in market sentiment in recent weeks, current market returns continue to significantly lag our farm gate milk price. The Board will continue to monitor market developments on a monthly basis”.