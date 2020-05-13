Lakeland cuts milk price for April supplies

Lakeland Dairies has announced a 1c/L cut in the milk price for April.

It comes after Glanbia cut its milk price by 1c/L yesterday.

In the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 29c/L (inc VAT) will be paid for milk supplied in April. This represents a reduction of 1c/l on the March milk price paid with the cessation of the Lakeland Dairies Lactose Bonus.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 23p/l will be paid for April milk. This is a reduction of 0.75p/l on the March price.

Commenting on the price, Lakeland Dairies said the global dairy markets continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 fallout.

“The ongoing shutdown of the foodservice sector across Europe continues to cast a shadow on the global dairy markets. With milk destined for foodservice flooding into butters and powders, returns for all dairy products are back significantly with a weak European sentiment as a result of COVID-19 hampering any recovery. Butter and skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices are now at their lowest since 2016," a spokesperson said in a statement.

“With any sort of recovery looking slow and prolonged, Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming days and weeks.”

Online Editors