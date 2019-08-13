Lakeland cuts its milk price by 0.5c/L

Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Board of Lakeland Dairies met today and set a price for July milk, cutting it by 0.5c/L on its June price.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.78c/L (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in July. The price has reduced by 0.5c/L on last month’s price.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/L will be paid for July supplies.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said the continued uncertainty in the global dairy markets has manifested itself more sharply in the last month with butter prices, in particular, coming under severe pressure as demand slows.

“Against the backdrop of weak demand for butter as well as Brexit uncertainty, geo-political trade tensions and significant euro-sterling fluctuations, Lakeland Dairies will continue to closely monitor the market in the weeks ahead.”

It comes as Glanbia cut its base milk price yesterday for July supples to 29c/L.

Glanbia's move to cut its milk price to under 30c/L has been described as 'unwarranted' and a 'knee-jerk' decision.

Glanbia announced it would pay a base milk price for July of 29c/L including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is a reduction of 1c/L from the June base price.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L including VAT for July milk supplies.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said the milk price for July has been adjusted due to weaker dairy market returns, particularly for butter.

The chairperson of ICMSA's dairy committee, Ger Quain, said that the Glanbia decision was unwarranted and represented "the usual default response of our co-ops and processors: when in doubt; cut farmer milk price".

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

Stock photo

'Agri-backstop' needed to save dairy economy
Tanaiste Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)

Dairy leaders call for 'Island of Ireland' agriculture backstop
Glanbia in Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia under fire as it cuts base price to 29c/l
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia cuts milk price due to 'weaker' dairy market

'Claims that 45,000 cows will be culled in a no deal Brexit are scare tactics' -...

Global dairy prices fall as supply ramps up
Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock: After a remarkable summer for grass growth it's time to start...


Top Stories

Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Watchdog's 'brass neck to terrorise farmers' as talks cannot discuss...
Farmers ringside at Castlerea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Review of grid expected as quality beef cattle kill collapses
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: 'How can beef prices be addressed if we can't talk about...
Protestors from Derryarkin, Co Offaly pictured outside the Bord na Móna headquarters in Newbridge, Co Kildare last week. Photo: Aishling Conway

Offaly farmers claim Bord na Móna is 'blocking' €120m wind farm
Photo: Gerry Mooney

It's business as usual for now as the factory bosses size up their options
Hogget Ewes Made 180. Photo Roger Jones.

Sheep numbers may be tightening
Outcry: Beef farmers protest over prices at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

All eyes on Beef Plan negotiators as threat of further protests hang over talks