Lakeland break 40c/L ceiling with latest milk price rise

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price to pay 40c/L for December. This is an increase of 0.5/L and is inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein, in the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.4p/L to 31.9p/L.

Global dairy markets are relatively strong with a general balance in supply and demand worldwide and strong demand in Asia.

Normal global trading patterns and market trends have been affected by disruption and restrictions caused by the new variant of Covid-19 which has had a moderating effect on economic activity across every continent.

The decision has been welcomed by Noel Murphy, Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee, who said there is still more available from the current market and that ICMSA believes that all milk purchasers should be paying in excess of 40c/L for December milk as the dairy market data clearly shows that a price in excess of that figure fully justified.

“The breaking of the 40c/L ceiling is indicative of a trend that we expect to continue through at least the first half of 2022. ICMSA hopes and expects that the Lakeland announcement will be followed by other milk processors recognising market realities and increasing their price to farmer-suppliers for December milk.

"The other Co-ops are due to set their milk price in the coming week and the onus is now very firmly on them to follow the Lakelands’ announcement with matching announcements of their own. ICMSA also expects positive responses on our call for a bonus on all milk produced in 2021”, he said.