Lakeland bosses set agri-industry pay-cut precedent

Declan O'Brien

Lakeland Dairies' management have set a precedent for the rest of the dairy industry by sharing in the financial hit from the current milk price downturn.

With farmers forced to take a 2c/l milk price reduction for March deliveries as a result of the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis, and further price drops likely, senior management at Lakeland have taken a pay cut, believed to be in the region of 25pc.

"In solidarity with milk suppliers, Lakeland Dairies' executive management decided in March that they would take pay cuts in view of the Covid-19 global pandemic and its impact on global dairy markets," the co-op confirmed.