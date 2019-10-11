Lakeland announces September milk price amid 'shadow' over dairy markets

Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Board of Lakeland Dairies has set a price for September milk, the first major processors to do so.  

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.03/L (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in September. The price has been held from last month.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/L will be paid for September supplies. Again, the price has been held from last month.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The escalation of trade wars as well as the continued uncertainty around Brexit is casting a shadow on the dairy markets. Returns for many of the key products have now stabilised after a period of significant price pressure over the summer."

It said it would continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks. Last month Lakeland cut its milk price by 0.75c/L. It was one of a number of processors to cuts its August milk price.

Glanbia also cut its August milk price, the second cut in as many months, citing weak markets for dairy products, especially butter. It is expected to announce a September milk price next week.

