Lakeland and Kerry follow Glanbia in announcing unchanged milk price for May supplies

Lakeland Daries milk processing plant
Lakeland Daries milk processing plant
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Lakeland Dairies and Kerry have both announced unchanged milk prices for May supplies

The Board of Lakeland Dairies set a price of 31.28c/l (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in May. The base price has been held from April.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/l will be paid for May supplies. Again, the base price has been held.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “There continues to be weakness in the European dairy markets driven by the persistently high volumes of product in stock, particularly in the UK. Official European butter prices have hit a four-year low in recent weeks.

“We will continue to closely monitor the market in order to extract the strongest prices for our farmers.”

Meanwhile the Kerry Group base price for May milk supplies remains unchanged at 30.5 cpl vat inclusive. Based on average May milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 32.62 cpl.

Yesterday, Glanbia announced that it has held its milk price for the month of May.

The processor confirmed that it is paying 30.5 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for May manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc  butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for May of 30 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to Members of 0.5 cpl including VAT for May milk supplies.

The Glanbia Ireland and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The actual average price paid by Glanbia for May manufacturing milk based on actual constituents, will be 32.95 cpl (including Co-op support payment).

May milk supplies were 10PC  ahead of the same period in a challenging 2018. This will result in Glanbia milk payments worth in excess of €100 million for the month of May.

Speaking about the milk price announcement Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Glanbia Ireland has maintained its base price of 30cpl. While protein prices have improved in recent months, the butter market has weakened.

“Demand in many developed economies remains sluggish due to weaker economic growth and trade issues. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

The May milk payment will include retrospective top-up payments for milk volumes allocated to Fixed Milk Price Scheme (Phase 13).

