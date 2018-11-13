Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price at 32.78 cents per litre including VAT for October milk supplies.

Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price at 32.78 cents per litre including VAT for October milk supplies.

Lakeland and Glanbia holds milk price but warns of dairy downturn

A lactose bonus of 0.28 cpl will also apply for October milk, bringing the effective milk price to 33.06 cents per litre including VAT.

Lakeland Dairies noted that global dairy market conditions have become decidedly weaker in recent months.

Milk supplies have generally been strong and were up by 20pc in October compared to the same time a year ago.

Meanwhile, Glanbia will pay its milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

This is unchanged from the September price. However, Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said milk suppliers should be aware that there has been a sharp reduction in dairy market returns which is not being reflected in the base milk price.

The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis”.

Increased supplies of milk are putting pressure on the market, with farm organisations calling for co-ops to hold prices for the remainder of the year.