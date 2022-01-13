Lakeland and Glanbia break 40c/L ceiling with latest milk price rises

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price to pay 40c/L for December, a move that was followed by Glanbia. For Lakeland suppliers, this is an increase of 0.5/L and is inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, for milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein, in the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.4p/L to 31.9p/L, it announced today.

In a statement, it said global dairy markets are relatively strong with a general balance in supply and demand worldwide and strong demand in Asia.

Further, it said that normal global trading patterns and market trends have been affected by disruption and restrictions caused by the new variant of Covid-19 which has had a moderating effect on economic activity across every continent.

Glanbia announced it will pay its member milk suppliers 42c/L (including VAT) for December 2021 creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

The creamery price includes an unconditional Late Supply Bonus of 2c/L (including VAT) that will be paid on milk supplied in December.

Glanbia Ireland announced today it will pay a base milk price for December of 39.58c/L (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is an increase of 1c/L(including VAT) from the November base price.

It said that its Farmer Members will also receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied during December as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Noel Murphy, Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee, welcomed the price rises, but said there is still more available from the current market and that ICMSA believes that all milk purchasers should be paying in excess of 40c/L for December milk as the dairy market data clearly shows that a price in excess of that figure fully justified.

“The breaking of the 40c/L ceiling is indicative of a trend that we expect to continue through at least the first half of 2022. ICMSA hopes and expects that the Lakeland announcement will be followed by other milk processors recognising market realities and increasing their price to farmer-suppliers for December milk.

"The other co-ops are due to set their milk price in the coming week and the onus is now very firmly on them to follow the Lakeland's announcement with matching announcements of their own. ICMSA also expects positive responses on our call for a bonus on all milk produced in 2021”, he said.