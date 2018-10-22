Farm Ireland
LacPatrick sets milk price for September

Milking parlour.
Milking parlour.
FarmIreland Team

The Board of LacPatrick Dairies met on Friday to set a price for September milk.

Farmers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 27.5p/litre for milk supplied in September. This price is held from the August price.

Farmers in the Republic of Ireland will receive a base price of 32c/l (including VAT) for milk supplied in September. Again, this price is held from the August price.

It comes after Kerry Group, Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies announced their base milk price for September.

Kerry kept it price unchanged from its August price.

A spokesperson for Kerry said its base price for September milk supplies would remain unchanged at 32c/L (VAT inclusive)

Glanbia and Lakeland also announced September milk prices in recent days, complete with warnings about the global outlook.

Glanbia announced recently that it was paying its member milk suppliers 32c/L (including VAT) for September manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

This is unchanged from the August price paid to members, it said.

Online Editors

