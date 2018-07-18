Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

LacPatrick increases milk price for June supplies

LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

The board of LacPatrick Dairies met today (18 July) and set a milk price for June supplies.

Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will receive a base price of 31c/l (VAT inclusive) for milk supplied in June. This is an increase of 0.75c/l on May supplies.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 26.5p/litre for milk supplied in June. This is an increase of 0.5p/l on May supplies.

Yesterday, the Dairygold Board has today decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in June at 32cpl inclusive of 0.5cpl quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat.

Earlier this week, Kerry Group base price for June milk supplies is unchanged at 31 cpl vat inclusive.

Last week Glanbia Ireland (GI) announced that it will increase its base milk price for June by 2 cents to 31 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a drought related support payment to Members of 1 cpl including VAT, for June manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Also Read

Martin Keane, Glanbia Chairman, said: “We are pleased to increase our milk price for the highest milk volume month of the year.

"This reflects increased returns, particularly for butter. However, market balance remains fragile, with the impact of trade wars and consumer resistance to higher retail prices being two issues that need to be monitored very closely in the coming months”.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies held the base milk price at 31.78 cents per litre including VAT for June milk supplies.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Winter wheat prices to hit €170-175 per tonne as dairy farmers buy...
Conor McMullan became the first NI casualty to be attended by the air ambulance in July last year.

Dad's safety plea a year after son's skull was fractured on farm
Dry, hot spell increases poison risk, says vet. Stock image.

Dairy farmer left 'shocked' and 'sickened' after heifers die from...
Factories are reportedly reluctant to take the large numbers of cows being offered

Farmers feel squeeze on beef prices as processors tighten grip
A lamb born in North Antrim (Julien Behal/PA)

Farmers on both sides of Irish border 'in dark' over Brexit
Photo Brian Farrell

Ringside: Lamb prices on the verge of collapse
Straw bales (4x4) are now fetching €30 each - a near doubling of the €17 price many farmers obtained straw for in 2017. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Straw prices almost double as stud farms muscle in on supplies