LacPatrick has announced that it will hold its February milk price for Republic of Ireland suppliers but has cut the price for Northern Irish suppliers by 2.45c/l.

LacPatrick holds February milk price for some suppliers but cuts for others

LacPatrick will pay a price of 35.75c/litre (including VAT) for suppliers in the Republic of Ireland, while suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a price of 27p/l, this is down from 29.45p/l paid for January milk.

However, the price for Republic of Ireland suppliers includes an unconditional ‘Early Calving Bonus’ of 3c/l. LacPatrick Dairies Chair Andrew McConkey said the price is reflective of where is the market currently sits.

“It is a challenging time for markets and it is a challenging time for farmers. We have been alerting our suppliers for a number of months that the market returns are way out of line with the farmgate price. “We have held the price right through the winter period and we have shown a strong commitment to farmers by retaining a strong ‘Early Calving Bonus’ of 3c/l despite the very challenge marketing conditions.