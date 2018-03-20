Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

LacPatrick holds February milk price for some suppliers but cuts for others

Claire Fox

LacPatrick has announced that it will hold its February milk price for Republic of Ireland suppliers but has cut the price for Northern Irish suppliers by 2.45c/l.

LacPatrick will pay a price of 35.75c/litre (including VAT) for suppliers in the Republic of Ireland, while suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a price of 27p/l, this is down from 29.45p/l paid for January milk.

However, the price for Republic of Ireland suppliers includes an unconditional ‘Early Calving Bonus’ of 3c/l.

LacPatrick Dairies Chair Andrew McConkey said the price is reflective of where is the market currently sits.

“It is a challenging time for markets and it is a challenging time for farmers. We have been alerting our suppliers for a number of months that the market returns are way out of line with the farmgate price.

“We have held the price right through the winter period and we have shown a strong commitment to farmers by retaining a strong ‘Early Calving Bonus’ of 3c/l despite the very challenge marketing conditions.

“Our primary focus is ensuring we have a sustainable model for the co-op which includes all farmers. It is our desire to return the highest possible price to farmers,” Mr McConkey said.

This comes in light of Glanbia, Kerry Co-op and Dairygold all cutting its milk prices last week due to fears of oversupply in the marketplace.

Also Read

Glanbia cut its price by 3/l,, while Kerry Group and Dairygold reduced its milk prices by 2c/l.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Skimmed milk powder slumps 8% at Global Dairy Trade auction
Stock photo

Infant food leads EU agri-food exports increase of 4.5%
Photo at feeding time, with the local designed/manufactured 40 outlet feeder on Lester Ryans farm Dunbell Co Kilkenny. Feeding 32 calves 18 weeks old out on grass. Photo Roger Jones.

Why weight is key when weaning replacement heifers

‘We need a different mindset on energy use’ - Farmers advised to monitor...
Nicky Doyle has built up a thriving business selling his own-brand milk into supermarkets and artisan food shops in the south-east. Photo: Mary Browne

'There's a big difference between 30c/L and €1/L' - Farmer on selling...
Minister Michael Creed at the re-opening of Glanbia Ireland's Wexford cheese plant. Photo: Patrick Browne

Dairy sector must move to GM-free feed to protect its global presence - Glanbia...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom at a farm walk at the Delahunty farm in Ballykinash, Carrig, Co Tipperary.

Grass growth 50pc below norm as weather continues to bite


Top Stories

The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Son cleared over dad's death in tractor and trailer road crash
Stock picture

Baltic states demand full convergence of farm payments at EU meeting
Stock Image

Farmers among those most likely to die by suicide
Graham Lowndes, right, with his late father Richard in a photo from 2016. Photo: Steve Humphreys

'We've a right to defend our homes', says man who shot intruder on...
Cold snowy conditions mean a shortage of spring grass for sheep to feed on (Gareth Fuller/PA)

'Hardly a blade available': Fodder fears rise as sheep farmers face lamb...
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

New food supply chain proposals will help stamp out unfair trading practices -...
Martin Keenan was aquitted of murder. Photo: Collins Courts

Watchdog worried law now encourages the use of lethal force against...