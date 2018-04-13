LacPatrick Dairies cuts its milk price for March supplies

It announced on Friday night that it was setting a price of 25p/L (minus 2p/lLon the February price) has been set for suppliers in Northern Ireland while suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will be paid 30.25c/L (minus 2.5c/L on the February price).

The decision comes on the back of continued weakness in the dairy markets, especially for powders, it says It comes after Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia cut their base milk price, but added support payments to hold the price for March milk supplies.

On the March milk price, Andrew McConkey chairman of LacPatrick Dairies said: “Making price cuts of any kind is always a difficult, difficult decision and a decision that is not made easily. “We, as a board and a co-op, are very aware of the fact that the spring has been exceptionally tough on farmers with fodder shortages but we must ensure that the co-op remains in a strong financial position.