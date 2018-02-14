LacPatrick Dairies boss outlines ‘optimistic’ forecast on global dairy trends

The boss of LacPatrick Dairies remains optimistic on the prospects for milk prices this year, saying he doesn’t expect a repeat of the collapse in prices seen two years ago.

Gabriel D’Arcy, who oversees the cross-border milk pool, said there were “encouraging signs” on the market side with the global economy.

“The recovery in oil prices is a big factor as well, it will take a little while to feed through. In the past there’s been a correlation between oil prices and dairy prices,” he said. “There might be a little bit of imbalance at the start of the year that might moderate prices, but I suspect as the year progresses that will iron out. I’d be optimistic.”

LacPatrick currently handles more than 600 million litres of milk with more than 500 suppliers in the North and the remainder of its 1,000-plus farmers in the Republic, around the border region. He said last year was good in terms of milk prices. “On average, farmers came away with 27 or 28 pence per litre, early 30 cents per litre. Certainly if you were to look at where product returns are today, you’d be lucky to get 25 pence per litre.