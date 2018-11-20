Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

LacPatrick announces cuts to its October milk price

It comes after it made a series of cuts for staff

LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

Margaret Donnelly and Declan O'Brien

LacPatrick has this evening announced its October milk price to its suppliers.

The co-op, which recently merged with Lakeland Dairies, decided at board level today to cut its milk price by 1p/L to 26.5p/L for its Northern suppliers - down from its September price of 27.5p/L, while its southern suppliers will have a 1c/L cut to their milk price, bringing it down to 31c/L (VAT inclusive).

It's also understood that the co-op will not be paying a 2c/L October winter bonus and will decide on whether to pay a November milk bonus at next month's board meeting.

The cut comes after a series of cuts for staff at LacPatrick Co-op were announced last week by management following warnings that the financial situation at the business remained "difficult".

Last month there was consternation among farmer suppliers when, what was described by LacPatrick as 'administrative issues' saw a delay in milk payments.

However, a co-op spokesman insisted that payments to its 900 milk suppliers would not be delayed this month.

In a statement read out to staff at LacPatrick's three operating centres in Monaghan town, Ballyrashane and Artigarvan, management said "urgent measures" were required to "reduce costs and support the survival of the business until the merger with Lakelands completes".

The cuts announced mean the co-op:

Also Read

• Is unable to pay a Christmas bonus this year - which is usually worth two weeks' wages;

• Is unable to continue with service pay for long-serving staff;

• Is reducing Bank Holiday pay to double time;

• Is suspending its sick pay scheme.

"We all appreciate the significance of these actions and the impact they will have; however, there is a requirement for us to consider any and all measures in order to try and ensure the continued operations and job security within the business," LacPatrick management told its 400 staff.

"While it is hoped these changes will be limited in duration, it is likely they will be required until completion of the merger.

Replying to queries from the Farming Independent, a LacPatrick spokesman confirmed that payments for October milk will not be delayed this month. He said payments were due to be in farmers' accounts next Sunday, November 25.

Last month payments to the co-op's suppliers were delayed by 24 to 48 hours following what the processor described as "administrative difficulties".

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Criticism of reduced anti-dumping duty on fertiliser despite 'stuctural dumping'
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Seven month slump of Global Dairy Trade continues as price index falls 3.5pc
European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Annual performance review under new CAP plans will not impact farm...
TUV leader Jim Allister

Ulster Farmers' Union hit back at 'unjustified' criticism for backing EU...
Anna Carmody

'I would love to be on the Late Late Toy Show'- rural entrepreneur with...
Alliance members want to sell their remaining 13.7pc stake in Kerry Group PLC

Kerry Alliance won't settle for less than full spin-out
It confirmed the payment at talks with unions on its plans to cut 430 jobs as it winds down its peat business. Stock Image: Getty Images

Remaining Bord na Móna staff set for pay rise as exit deal opens