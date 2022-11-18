Key milk suppliers hold September milk price despite global dairy markets remaining under 'growing pressure'

Global dairy markets remain under growing pressure with prices and demand both weakening very significantly in the past month, according to Lakeland Dairies.

Dairygold yesterday became the latest milk processor to maintain its September milk price despite "significant inflation which could potentially affect demand," according to a spokesperson for the processor.

It announced it will pay 57.5c/L for October milk which equates to an average farm gate milk price of 74.9c/L based on average milk solids.

It comes as Tirlán, Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group all recently announced they would too maintain their milk prices from last month.

Tirlán will pay 58.08c/L for October milk which consists of a base milk price of 51.08 c/L, the Agri-Input Support Payment of 6.5 c/L and a Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L.

A Seasonality Bonus payment of 4 c/L will be paid on all non-contracted milk volumes supplied during December that meet quality criteria.

Tirlán Chairman John Murphy warned that international dairy product prices have weakened as buyers approach the end of the year.

"The spot market return for some products has dipped below the current farm gate price."

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained it’s milk price of 58.85c/L for October. This includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5c/L for all suppliers, including fixed milk price contracts.

In ROI, all fixed milk price contracts will receive an 8c/L supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5c/L Input Support Payment.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained the price of 47.5p/L which includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5p/L.

In Northern Ireland, all fixed milk price contracts will receive a 7p/L supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5p/L Input Support Payment.

Kerry Group will pay 56c/L for October milk. Based on the processor's average milk solids for the month, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 70.97c/L.

Global markets

Global dairy markets, including Asian markets, have remained under growing pressure in recent months with prices and demand both weakening very significantly in the past month, according to Lakeland Dairies.

"Geopolitical and economic issues, including inflation, interest rates and energy pricing, continue to affect overall market dynamics at every level.

"These factors are leading to reduced demand where sentiment among dairy buyers and consumers is becoming severely challenged in line with increasingly volatile market circumstances."