Kerry sets price increase for March milk

Kerry Group has announced a price increase for the processor’s March milk supplies.

In a statement Kerry Group said it will pay suppliers 34c/L (including VAT) for March milk supplies at 3.3pc protein and 3.6pc butterfat – this marks a 1c/L increase on February milk.

The processor also presented its March price at 37.35c/L (including VAT) at EU Standard Constituents of 3.4pc protein and 4.2pc butterfat..

“Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for March, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 37.40c/L,” the statement outlined.

Lakeland and Glanbia

Yesterday, Lakeland Dairies also announced a 1c/L milk price rise for the co-operative’s March supplies.

In a statement it the processor said that in the Republic of Ireland a base price of 34.34c/L(including VAT / lactose) will be paid for milk supplied last month – this is an increase of 1c/L on February supplies. A special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1c/L (plus VAT) will also be paid on all March milk.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 28p/L will be paid for March milk – this marks an increase of 0.75p/L on February supplies. In addition, a special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1p/L will also be paid for all March milk.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 34.6c/L (including VAT) for March creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for March of 34.18c/L (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is an increase of 1.5c/L (including VAT) from the February base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The GI base price and co-op “Share of GI Profit” payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Glanbia milk price for March creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2pc butterfat and 3.4pc protein, is 37.65c/L.

