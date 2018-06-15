Farm Ireland
Kerry increases its base price for May milk

A spokesman confirmed that it would increase its base price for May milk supplies by 1c/L to 31c/L including VAT. Stock photo
Margaret Donnelly

Kerry Group has increased its base price for May milk supplies it announced today.

A spokesman confirmed that it would increase its base price for May milk supplies by 1c/L to 31c/L including VAT.

The move comes as Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia also announced their May milk prices and as farm organisations called for co-ops to maintain their May milk prices.

Farmers organisation reacted angrily following the announcement of May milk prices by both Glanbia Ireland and Lakeland Dairies.

While holding the base milk price, the processors would respectively eliminate and reduce the bonuses paid in April.

Gerald Quain, the Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee, has said that extreme anger is being expressed by suppliers to Glanbia after the largest processor in the country announced a price that will leave it still lagging Lakelands by almost three cents per litre on base price a situation that Mr Quain said was “astonishing” although he was also critical of the Lakeland’s decision to cease paying the 1.5 cpl bonus it had paid on April supplies.

“It beggars belief that we are expected to accept that there can be such a disparity between two co-ops processing the same raw product for base price."

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said farmers would be disappointed, now that markets had recovered to a point that comfortably supported the full April pay-out.

He stressed, however, that the move by Lakeland would still leave its pay-out ahead of Glanbia’s.


Online Editors

