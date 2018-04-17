Farm Ireland
Kerry holds March milk price, as Dairygold announces a cut

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Kerry Group has set its March milk price at 32c/L (VAT inclusive).

In line with its milk contract commitment, it is paying an additional 1.5c/L on all milk supplied from January 1 to March 31, excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts.

Kerry had announced a cut of 2c/L to its February milk price.

Meanwhile, Dairygold announced a price cut of for March milk supplies of by 2c/L to 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT.

Last week LacPatrick announced that it was setting a price of 25p/L (minus 2p/L on the February price) has been set for suppliers in Northern Ireland while suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will be paid 30.25c/L (minus 2.5c/L on the February price).

The decision comes on the back of continued weakness in the dairy markets, especially for powders, it says.

Glanbia boosted its March milk price with a 3c/L payment to suppliers to prop up its base milk price at 30c/L.

It also warned that the markets are currently returning 27c/L

Lakeland Dairies cut its March milk price by 2.5c/L, but announced that it will "balance a reduction in the March milk price with a payment to support milk producers during the current very poor milk production conditions caused by bad weather and the fodder crisis".

t says that this maintains the effective milk price payout for March at 34.56c/L including VAT and lactose bonus.


Online Editors

