Kerry holds March milk price, as Dairygold announces a cut

In line with its milk contract commitment, it is paying an additional 1.5c/L on all milk supplied from January 1 to March 31, excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts.

Meanwhile, Dairygold announced a price cut of for March milk supplies of by 2c/L to 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT.

Last week LacPatrick announced that it was setting a price of 25p/L (minus 2p/L on the February price) has been set for suppliers in Northern Ireland while suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will be paid 30.25c/L (minus 2.5c/L on the February price).

The decision comes on the back of continued weakness in the dairy markets, especially for powders, it says.