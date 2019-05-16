Kerry Group announces its April milk price

Kerry Group has announced its base price for April milk supplies at 30.5c/L (VAT inclusive).

Based on average April milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 32.63c/L, a spokesperson said. It paid 31c/L for March milk supplies.

It comes after Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies both held their milk price for the month of April.

Lakeland Dairies is paying 31.28c/l (including VAT) for milk supplied in April. The base price has been held from March.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/l will be paid for April supplies, with the base price also being held.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The ongoing uncertainty in the European dairy markets continue to cast a shadow on the sector.

“In terms of production, the news is positive with supply in the main milk producing countries under pressure. However, in terms of demand, the situation is sluggish in Europe with stores still full of product as a result of the uncertainty of Brexit.”

Glanbia confirmed earlier this week that it is paying a base of 30.5c/L, including a co-op support payment of 0.5c/L.