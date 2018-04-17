Kerry announces a 'top up' as part of its March milk price
Kerry Group has set its March milk price at 32c/L (VAT inclusive), which it says is in line with its milk contract commitment.
According to Kerry it is paying an additional 1.5c/L on all milk supplied from January 1 to March 31, excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts.
Kerry had announced a cut of 2c/L to its February milk price.
Last week LacPatrick announced that it was setting a price of 25p/L (minus 2p/L on the February price) has been set for suppliers in Northern Ireland while suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will be paid 30.25c/L (minus 2.5c/L on the February price).
The decision comes on the back of continued weakness in the dairy markets, especially for powders, it says.
Glanbia boosted its March milk price with a 3c/L payment to suppliers to prop up its base milk price at 30c/L.
It also warned that the markets are currently returning 27c/L
Lakeland Dairies cut its March milk price by 2.5c/L, but announced that it will "balance a reduction in the March milk price with a payment to support milk producers during the current very poor milk production conditions caused by bad weather and the fodder crisis".