Tuesday 17 April 2018

Kerry announces a 'top up' as part of its March milk price

Margaret Donnelly

Kerry Group has set its March milk price at 32c/L (VAT inclusive), which it says is in line with its milk contract commitment.

According to Kerry it is paying an additional 1.5c/L on all milk supplied from January 1 to March 31, excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts.

Kerry had announced a cut of 2c/L to its February milk price.

Last week LacPatrick announced that it was setting a price of 25p/L (minus 2p/L on the February price) has been set for suppliers in Northern Ireland while suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will be paid 30.25c/L (minus 2.5c/L on the February price).

The decision comes on the back of continued weakness in the dairy markets, especially for powders, it says.

Glanbia boosted its March milk price with a 3c/L payment to suppliers to prop up its base milk price at 30c/L.

It also warned that the markets are currently returning 27c/L

Lakeland Dairies cut its March milk price by 2.5c/L, but announced that it will "balance a reduction in the March milk price with a payment to support milk producers during the current very poor milk production conditions caused by bad weather and the fodder crisis".

t says that this maintains the effective milk price payout for March at 34.56c/L including VAT and lactose bonus.


Online Editors

