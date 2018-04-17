Kerry announces a 'top up' as part of its March milk price

According to Kerry it is paying an additional 1.5c/L on all milk supplied from January 1 to March 31, excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts.

Last week LacPatrick announced that it was setting a price of 25p/L (minus 2p/L on the February price) has been set for suppliers in Northern Ireland while suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will be paid 30.25c/L (minus 2.5c/L on the February price).

Kerry had announced a cut of 2c/L to its February milk price.

The decision comes on the back of continued weakness in the dairy markets, especially for powders, it says.

Glanbia boosted its March milk price with a 3c/L payment to suppliers to prop up its base milk price at 30c/L.