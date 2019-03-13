Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Kerry announces a cut to its January milk price

The Group already paid an additional 1.5c/L on milk supplied from January 1, 2018. Stock Image
The Group already paid an additional 1.5c/L on milk supplied from January 1, 2018. Stock Image

Kerry Group has announced its base price for February milk supplies is 31c/L vat inclusive. Based on average February milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 35.56c/L, according to a spokesperson for Kerry.

In addition (excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts) the Group is paying 0.5c/L on milk supplied from May 1, 2018 to end of December 2018 which exceeds our milk contract price commitment.

The Group already paid an additional 1.5c/L on milk supplied from January 1, 2018 to the end of March 2018 and an additional 1c/L on milk supplied in April 2018 excluding milk supplied under fixed price contracts.

Kerry Group paid 32c/L vat inclusive as a base price for January milk supplies.

Earlier this week, Glanbia announced it will pay its milk suppliers 31.5c/L (including VAT) for February manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein, down from the 32c/L it paid for January milk.

According to Glanbia Ireland, it says that in line with current market returns, it maintains its base milk price for February at 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In addition, Glanbia Ireland will make an interim market payment of 1c/L (including VAT) on all February milk supplies (excluding Fixed Milk Price Schemes paying above 31c/L).

For January supplies, Glanbia paid a base price of 30c/L, but it also paid an interim market payment of 1c/L while the co-op boosted the price to 32c/L with a 1c/L support payment to members.

Also Read

That support payment has been cut to 0.5c/L for February supplies.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Liam Delaney with his parents Jim and Frances Delaney and children Kate and James on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo: Alf Harvey

Farmer who fronted McDonald's beef campaign moves into dairying
ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe

Calves backlog rises as weather hits the trade
Milking parlour.

Base milk price gap stretches to €12,000
Glanbia Ireland has kept its base milk price for February supplies.

Glanbia holds February base milk price as co-op cuts support payment
Some farmers are fearful about how to manage what seems an exceptionally high grass cover.

Mary Kinston: How to make the most of this spring's grass 'rocket fuel'
Arla is headquartered in Denmark.

Arla to ask suppliers to plant more trees in efforts to reduce carbon emissions...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

March milk volumes forecast to rise by up to 10pc


Top Stories

50pc of Irish beef exports go to the UK, and 75pc of beef imported into the UK in November was from Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

UK government announces 'disastrous' no-deal tariffs on beef, dairy and...
Patrick Kent: The ICSA president called for an investigation. Photo: Frank McGrath

Calls for Data Commissioner probe into the IFA system for collecting levy
Live shipping exports

Capacity for 1,200 extra animals a week secured for Irish calf exporters in...
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy.

IFA could face legal challenge on levy collection system
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

Concern a delay in new CAP will undermine low-income farmers

Agri inputs rise by 5pc in January 2019
The Four Courts, Dublin

Judge criticises fund's 'cavalier' attitude in €3.48m demand to woman over dairy...