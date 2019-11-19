Irish big three bottom of Euro milk price league table

The survey is carried out by the Dutch Federation of Agriculture and Horticulture and is based on the VAT-exclusive prices paid to farmers for September deliveries.

The Irish firms were more than 9c/l off the top price of 39.33c/l, and at least 3.5c/l below the average of 33.56c/l.

A comparison involving 16 of Europe's largest dairies shows that Glanbia, Dairygold and Kerry Group, propped up the 'milk price league' for September.

The top price was paid by Italian firm Granarolo North, with French processors filling the next three places. Danone paid an average of 37.45c/l, Sodiaal paid 36.67c/l, and Savencia paid 35.91c/l.

The fifth spot on the league table was filled by Valio of Finland on 35.88c/l. Other notable prices included Saputo UK (formerly Dairy Crest) which paid 34c/l, while Arla Foods paid an average of 32.57c/l.

Glanbia's 29.15c/l was the lowest price of the 16 dairies surveyed, with Dairygold next on 29.30c/l, and Kerry Group third from bottom on 30c/l.

The publication of the Dutch table comes at a sensitive time for the Irish processors.

Glanbia has faced strong criticism from both the ICMSA and IFA for not increasing its October milk price.

Meanwhile, Kerry Group is mired in a bitter battle with suppliers and Kerry Co-op over the detail of a commitment made back in 2015 to pay Ireland's leading milk price.

ICMSA dairy committee chair Gerald Quain said: "Dairy markets have moved forward since the beginning of September and our processors must immediately raise milk price to reflect the improved market position as farmers' patience is wearing very thin."

Mr Quain pointed out that both Glanbia and Dairygold paid less than Fonterra for milk in September: the New Zealand co-op paid 29.36c/l.

