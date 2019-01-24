Hogan claims victory as 99% of skimmed milk powder public stocks now sold

The latest sale of Skimmed Milk Powder for EU intervention stores saw all Irish product removed from the system

Sources in Brussels suggest that the latest intervention sale saw 18,514 tonnes of SMP sold at a minimum price of €1585t.

The price was up from €1554.90 two weeks ago. It is understood that all Irish Stock has been now removed from the system with in the region of 4,000 t left in stock.

The Commission's previous sale of SMP in intervention saw some 80,000t sold.

The Commission has said that it helped to remove surpluses in a very imbalanced market scenario, playing a decisive role in stabilising prices between 2015 and 2017.

This led to a total of 380,000 tonnes of skimmed milk powder being stored in warehouses across the European Union.

The Commission opened at the end of 2016 a process of monthly and later bi-monthly public tenders to gradually and cautiously put these stocks back into the market to avoid any kind of disruption or negative effect on producers.

Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan said the latest tender is a clear vindication of the Commission's prudential approach to the management of the stock of skimmed milk powder.