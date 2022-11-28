Farming

Global factors are crunching dairy sector numbers as farmers prepare for ‘mixed’ year ahead

However, pressure on spot prices over the last period not indicative of a trend, says ICMSA

The ICMSA believes dairy prices may come back slightly but thinks the market looks solid into 2023 Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

The outlook for the dairy sector is mixed, with world and EU milk supplies down but inflation and high prices are impacting demand, according to dairy commentators.

It comes after a year of record milk prices here, but with a backdrop of prices at New Zealand’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auctions in steady decline since spring.

