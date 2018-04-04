Global Dairy Trade prices fall as New Zealand production shows signs of recovery

The world's largest dairy exporter curbed its supply late last year due to unusually dry weather.

Leading company Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd reported on Tuesday a 2pc drop in New Zealand output volume in February, compared with a 5pc fall in January.

The Global Dairy Trade Price Index dipped 0.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,477 per tonne, in the auction held at midnight, New Zealand time. The index fell 1.2pc at the previous sale.