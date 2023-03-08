Farming

Farming

Global Dairy Trade prices disappoint, as Ornua says February returns indicate 45c/l milk price

China has made a modest return to global dairy markets.

Dairy prices disappointed at yesterday's Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, with returns down just under 1pc, while Ornua has indicated its February returns implies an indicative return of 45.0 cpl, VAT inclusive (down from 49.1cpl in January).

Ornua said the decrease is due to continued weaker returns across the product mix.

