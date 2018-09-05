Dairy prices at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction dipped 0.7pc overall this week.

Global Dairy Trade prices at their lowest since October 2016

Overall prices have now fallen in six out of the last seven auctions, and now are at their lowest since October 2016.

Whole milk powder (WMP) and butter prices led the decline, dipping 2.2pc and 2.8pc, respectively. The WMP price fall was also a touch weaker than the fall signalled by the futures market ahead of the auction.

However, other products fared better. Cheddar and casein led the gains, lifting 4.2pc and 3.7pc, respectively.

Skim milk powder also posted a 2.2pc rise, while anhydrous milk fat and butter milk powder were largely unchanged.

Accoording to Nathan Penny Rural Economist with New Zealand bank ASB the modest overall decline fits with the price weakness normally seen at this time of the year.

“NZ production will peak next month, and the extra availability of NZ product usually dampens prices through the spring.

Looking beyond seasonal factors, he said global dairy markets appear largely balanced.