Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 3 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Global Dairy Trade price index slumps again

A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The latest Global Dairy Trade event, which took place today, has seen most prices slump, with the overall index price down 5pc.

Butter prices were down 4pc, with an average price of US$5,390/MT paid, while cheddar was down 4.3pc.

Skim milk power prices were down 4.6pc, at an average price US$1,913/MT, while whole milk prices were down 7.3pc, average price US$2,905/MT.

Further, sales of whole milk powder stocks were back significantly compared to the total quantity sold during the previous 12 months.

It's the third month in a row where dairy product prices have slipped and comes as Fonterra, the largest dairy processor in New Zealand announced that its total New Zealand milk production increased 6pc in May, helped by favourable autumn weather conditions.

It said that global dairy prices have been undercut by increased production and predicted that today's GDT would fall.

Last month, the GDT Price Index dipped 1.2pc, with an average selling price of $3,481 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of the morning, after slipping 1.3pc off nine-month highs at the previous sale.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Milk price difference leaves some farmers earning thousands less than others
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic holding sells after auction for close to guide

Poor agricultural countries will pay the price of climate change, says...
AXA Insurance looks set to shake up the farm insurance market with the launch of a new farm insurance division. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

AXA set to go head-to-head with FBD on farm insurance
A gorse fire in Rocky Valley Crescent, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

Extreme fire warning extended: Authorities say 'strong correlation'...
Stock picture

'Extremely popular' farmer who died in baling accident named locally
Over 130,000 farmers and rural households source their water from private wells or group water Schemes and are, therefore, not affected by national restrictions. Photo: Liam Burke

‘Irish Water can’t just shrug its shoulders and say they can’t supply...