Tuesday 7 May 2019

Global dairy prices rise for the 11th consecutive time

Claire Fox

The most recent Global Dairy Trade Index (GDT) has seen prices rise by 0.4pc, this is the 11th consecutive increase at the auction.

Figures have been on the rise since December after months of negative demand with prices on a continual slide since mid-summer 2018 due to a glut of milk in the market.

Rennet Casein, Skim Milk Powder and Anhydrous Milk Fat powder all drove the rise with an increase of 3.1pc, 2.8pc and 1.4pc respectively.

However Butter Milk Powder decreased by 10.3pc and Lactose declined by 2.7pc, Cheddar by 2.4pc  and Whole Milk Powder by 0.5pc. Butter remained unchanged.

Gerald Quain of ICMSA has said that global figures show there is no reason for talk of “doom and gloom” in the markets as the GDT is at its highest level since June 2017.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, but operates independently from the dairy giant. The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for May 21.

Fonterra, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

Online Editors

