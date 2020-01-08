Global dairy prices jump due to weak supply

Fonterra is the world’s largest dairy exporter
Fonterra is the world’s largest dairy exporter

Global dairy prices jumped at the first auction of the year on Wednesday as low supply supported a surge across all products.

The GDT Price Index climbed 2.8 percent, with an average selling price of $3,371 per tonne, paring the 5.1% drop at the previous sale last month.

Prices gains were broad-based across products, jumping 1.7% for whole milk powder, the top traded item, and 5.4% for skim milk powder.

“This was underpinned by price increases for all dairy commodities, with smaller overall supply volumes available compared with the previous event, which is typical for this time of year but is likely to have contributed to the uptick in demand,” said Robert Gibson, analyst at NZX.

A total of 33,050 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, down 7.5 percent from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website.

Analysts said that prices would likely be supported in the early months of 2020 by constrained supply in New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter.

“NZ dairy production volume this season is likely to be slightly below the previous one, given the cooler-than-normal spring, and more recently, soil moisture deficits in some regions,” said Imre Speizer, New Zealand market strategist at Westpac Bank.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

However, the rosy auction result took a backseat to caution over growing global risks and the kiwi currency fell 0.5% to trade at an almost two-week low $0.6636 on Wednesday morning.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, but operates independently from the dairy giant.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

U.S.-listed CRA International Inc is the trading manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction. The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Jan. 21.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

File photo

Scope for milk prices to rise by 2-3c/litre claim farm leaders
Stock Image

Fertiliser costs set to fall by up to €60 per tonne
Prof Gerry Boyle

'Dairy sector needs another Greenfield farm' says Teagasc boss
The UK is a vital market — now under threat due to Brexit — for Irish cheddar exports

Brexit and green issues conspire to grate on Ireland's dairy sector
Use a pen within an existing cattle shed

How dairy farmers can build their way out of the potential calf welfare crisis
Dr Donagh Berry from Teagasc addressing farmers at the Moorepark '17 national dairying event in Co Cork. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.

Dairy bull EBI set for revamp to include 'age of slaughter' element
Climate Action: Farmers need to embrace science and research around climate action

New complementary feed set to slash methane emissions


Top Stories

Rural revolt: Farmers protest in St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre in November

City protests alienating people, Creed warns farmers
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy

EU market surpasses UK for Irish food and drink exports
Rugged landscape: Sheep grazing in an Icelandic meadow beside a geothermal spring

Darragh McCullough: 'A sense of contentment could be the biggest prize...
The 44ac farm at Kilglass, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, made €315,000 at auction

Land leasing trumps sales as sellers play cautious game
Hard questions: Farmers splashing out on their own gear need to ask themselves how much it is costing to harvest and ensile a tonne of silage or spread a thousand gallons of slurry? Would it be cheaper to get a contractor to do the work?

Do the figures add up on your farm machinery investments?
Oisín Carson (5) picks a Christmas tree at Wicklow Way farm in Roundwood

Bumper year for Christmas tree growers as sales top €22million and...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a bull around a pen as he visits Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photo: Getty

England farm policy set for radical overhaul, minister will say