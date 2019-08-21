Global dairy prices flat, milk powder surges at fortnightly auction

Charlotte Greenfield

Global dairy prices were largely flat at an auction early on Wednesday, but key product whole milk powder posted surprisingly strong gains on increased demand from Asia.

The GDT Price Index edged down 0.2%, with an average selling price of $3,255 per tonne, having fallen 2.6% at the previous sale two weeks earlier.

Prices for whole milk powder, the most widely traded item, climbed 2.1%, beating futures markets expectations of a 2% fall.

“Prices largely (lifted) for delivery dates from October to January with improved demand from North Asia,” said Robert Gibson, dairy analyst at NZX, referring to whole milk powder.

Demand from China and the looming risks from a U.S.-China trade war would likely be the biggest factors determining the trajectory for prices throughout the rest of the year, despite lower New Zealand supply likely providing support.

“If demand for dairy in China falls sharply, even limited growth in supply wouldn’t be enough to stop prices tumbling,” Anne Boniface, senior economist at Westpac Bank, said in a research note.

A total of 34,410 tonnes was sold on Wednesday, falling 1.6 percent from the previous auction, the auction platform said on its website.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

Stock photo

A two-tier pricing structure for milk is emerging in Ireland, the ICMSA has...

Dairygold cuts July milk price
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: 'The question still remains unanswered as to how we will deal...
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo announces a price cut for July milk supplies

How renewable energy could make your farm more efficient and save...

Kerry group announces milk price cut for July supplies
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.

Lakeland cuts its milk price by 0.5c/L


Top Stories

Farm organisations have noted that beef farmers will be disappointed that there is no increase on the main issue of beef prices. Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers left 'disappointed' at conclusion of marathon beef...
File photo

EU audit finds Irish authorities have failed to fully implement EU...

Margaret Donnelly: Agri-environmental schemes must address dairy disinterest
Progress: Jonathan Marry on his pig farmer in Collon, Co Meath

'Swine fever is every pig farmer's biggest fear and there's a high risk it is...
Farm organisations have noted that beef farmers will be disappointed that there is no increase on the main issue of beef prices. Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers left 'disappointed' at conclusion of marathon beef...
Adare Manor which is to host the 2026 Ryder Cup

Jim O'Brien: 'Why are we being asked to foot the €50m bill for a glorified four-...
Outcry: Beef farmers protest over prices at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Protesting farmers claim they are being 'turned away' by factories