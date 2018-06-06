Global dairy prices fall, muted by ramped up New Zealand supply

The GDT Price Index dipped 1.3pc to an average selling price of $3,487 per tonne in the auction held in the early hours of the morning, after jumping 1.9pc at the previous auction.

That pointed to possible wobbles in a recovery that had seen New Zealand dairy company Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, lift its forecast payout prices to farmers just the previous month.

Prices for whole milk powder (WMP), the most widely traded product at the auction, dropped 1.1pc as buyers were faced with stronger supply, largely due to production in New Zealand, the world's largest dairy exporter, picking up after being hampered by bad weather earlier in the year.pc