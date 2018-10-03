Global dairy prices fall for fourth auction in a row on boosted supply

Global dairy prices fell for the fourth time in a row at an auction held early on Wednesday as ramped-up supply outpaced robust demand.

Global dairy prices fell for the fourth time in a row at an auction held early on Wednesday as ramped-up supply outpaced robust demand.

The GDT Price Index dipped 1.9pc, with an average selling price of $2,901 per tonne at the fortnightly auction.

The index had fallen 1.3pc at the previous sale.

Prices for the most widely traded item, whole milk powder (WMP), fell 1.2pc, much further than futures market expectations of a roughly 0.4pc drop.

A strong recovery in production out of New Zealand, the world's largest dairy exporter, was pushing down prices even as demand, particularly from Asia, climbed.

"Demand for WMP was high ... North Asia (which includes China) bought more than half of the WMP that was sold," said Amy Castleton, dairy analyst at NZX.

"China is likely to be buying product to ship in December at this time so that it lands during the period in which a lower tariff rate applies, from 1 January 2019."

Overall, a total of 41,981 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an increase of 7.3pc from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website.