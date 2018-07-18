Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Global dairy prices fall even as whole milk powder posts surprise pick up

A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Charlotte Greenfield

Global dairy prices dropped for the fourth time in a row at an auction early on Wednesday, weighed down by a poor showing for butter, but key products such as whole milk powder posted a surprise pick up.

The GDT Price Index dipped 1.7pc, with an average selling price of $3,222 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of the morning, after falling 5 pct at the previous sale.

Butter plummeted 8.1pc as it continued to ease off nine-month highs hit in May.

That, combined with falling price for anhydrous milk fat, which dropped 5.2pc, and cheddar, which eased 3.3pc, dragged on the index.

Whole milk powder, however, started a surprise recovery, rising 1.5pc after five consecutive losses and beating futures markets expectations prices that it would fall again.

"There was a lift in the number of buyers from North Asia at this event, so it’s likely that buyers from China bought some coverage for the medium term," said Amy Castleton, dairy analyst at AgriHQ.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.

Also Read

The kiwi currency was trading up 0.1pc at $0.6780 on Wednesday morning, though it sat below a one-week high of $0.6840 hit overnight, largely on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar.

The mixed result likely gave investors little in the way of direction as dairy prices remained low on average but the country's key goods export, whole milk powder, performed well.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd , but operates independently from the dairy giant.

U.S.-listed CRA International Inc is the trading manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction.

A total of 25,454 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 4 percent from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website. The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for August 7.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Vegetable farmer John Twomey Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Small carrots on menu as all field crops suffering
Stock photo

Accountant pleads guilty to theft from agricultural co-op
Victor Chestnutt (58), vice president of the Ulster Farmers' Union

Northern Ireland farm chief was impaled on horn of charging cow
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
Two photos of Keel Weir in Achill Island, Co Mayo, showing the normal water level and, pictured, the low level in the current drought. The fish pass for salmon is completely dry.

River levels at 'record lows' amid search for new sources of water
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed expresses concern over income tests for future CAP payments
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'There will be opportunities for real simplification for farmers'- 7 ways...