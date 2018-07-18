Global dairy prices dropped for the fourth time in a row at an auction early on Wednesday, weighed down by a poor showing for butter, but key products such as whole milk powder posted a surprise pick up.

Global dairy prices fall even as whole milk powder posts surprise pick up

The GDT Price Index dipped 1.7pc, with an average selling price of $3,222 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of the morning, after falling 5 pct at the previous sale.

Butter plummeted 8.1pc as it continued to ease off nine-month highs hit in May.

That, combined with falling price for anhydrous milk fat, which dropped 5.2pc, and cheddar, which eased 3.3pc, dragged on the index.

Whole milk powder, however, started a surprise recovery, rising 1.5pc after five consecutive losses and beating futures markets expectations prices that it would fall again.

"There was a lift in the number of buyers from North Asia at this event, so it’s likely that buyers from China bought some coverage for the medium term," said Amy Castleton, dairy analyst at AgriHQ.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.