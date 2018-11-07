Global dairy prices dropped for the sixth time in a row at a fortnightly auction early on Wednesday as prices for a key product, whole milk powder, sank to a two-year low.

Global dairy prices fall, dragged down by whole milk powder

The GDT Price Index dipped 2pc, with an average selling price of $2,851 a tonne. The index had fallen 0.3pc at the previous sale.

Prices for whole milk powder (WMP), the most heavily traded item, fell 2.9pc to its lowest since August 2016 and are expected to fall further on strong supply from New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter.

“The expectations of continued milk supply growth from New Zealand will put ongoing pressure on WMP prices,” AgriHQ dairy analyst Amy Castleton said in a research note.

Butter prices also fell 1.7pc, though skim milk powder eked out a 1.2pc gain.

Rural Economist with New Zealand bank ASB said strong New Zealand milk production continues to put a damper on dairy prices.

"Plus there may be more price weakness to come.

"Anecdotally, New Zealand production has gone up another gear over October, the peak month for New Zealand production (October production data will be published mid-November). If these anecdotes prove correct, then the extra milk will put further downward pressure on dairy prices.