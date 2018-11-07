Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Global dairy prices fall, dragged down by whole milk powder

  • Global dairy prices fall 2pc
  • Whole milk powder drops to two-year low
  • Further falls likely on strong NZ supply -analyst
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Charlotte Greenfield

Global dairy prices dropped for the sixth time in a row at a fortnightly auction early on Wednesday as prices for a key product, whole milk powder, sank to a two-year low.

The GDT Price Index dipped 2pc, with an average selling price of $2,851 a tonne. The index had fallen 0.3pc at the previous sale.

Prices for whole milk powder (WMP), the most heavily traded item, fell 2.9pc to its lowest since August 2016 and are expected to fall further on strong supply from New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter.

“The expectations of continued milk supply growth from New Zealand will put ongoing pressure on WMP prices,” AgriHQ dairy analyst Amy Castleton said in a research note.

Butter prices also fell 1.7pc, though skim milk powder eked out a 1.2pc gain.

Rural Economist with New Zealand bank ASB said strong New Zealand milk production continues to put a damper on dairy prices. 

"Plus there may be more price weakness to come. 

"Anecdotally, New Zealand production has gone up another gear over October, the peak month for New Zealand production (October production data will be published mid-November).  If these anecdotes prove correct, then the extra milk will put further downward pressure on dairy prices.

Also Read

"That said, there is an increasing chance of an el Niño weather pattern this summer and the associated dry could put a halt on production later in the season.  But that’s a story for the summer months.  For now, the momentum is on production’s side and we expect some strong production numbers over the next month or two," he said.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7pc of the nation’s gross domestic product. However the currency was largely unaffected, trading just below one-month highs at $0.6665.

GDT Events, which runs the auction, is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group but operates independently from the dairy giant.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of world dairy trade.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

It's understood that Qatar Racing has purchased the farm. Stock photo: Getty Images

Qatar Racing buys second million euro farm in County Limerick
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry reaffirms full year guidance as business volumes continue to grow
Stock Picture

Farmer who died in fall named locally
Vet Willie Buckley.

How to chose the best option when drying off cows on your farm
'Fragmentation adds to farm costs and reduces operational efficiency'

Can more tax reliefs help increase farm sizes and lower the age of farmers?
Elphin Mart Annual Show & Sale of Weanling Bulls. Lot Number 52H 1st Prize Charolais. Weight 300Kg. DOB 22/4/2018 Sex Male. Breed CH. Price €1240 Photo Brian Farrell

Foyle Meats continue to turn up the heat on prices
A dry period of over 60 days is recommended by Teagasc for spring-calving cows

How to get up to 25pc more from your cow in the next lactation