Global dairy prices fall as supply ramps up

  • Global diary prices fall 2.6pc
  • Ramped up supply weighs on prices
  • Risks to demand due to US-China trade conflict -analyst

Charlotte Greenfield

Global dairy prices fell at a fortnightly auction, largely reversing a previous lift, and dragged down by rising supply.

The GDT Price Index dipped 2.6%, with an average selling price of $3,253 per tonne, having risen 2.7% at the previous sale.

Prices for whole milk powder, the most widely traded item, fell 1.7%.

The volume of product sold soared on the back of more supply from the world’s largest dairy exporter, New Zealand, which weighed on prices.

A total of 34,969 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an increase of 39.9% from the previous one.

“This is fairly normal at this time of year as NZ milk supplies start to come online,” said Robert Gibson, dairy analyst at NZX.

Demand was particularly strong from North Asia. However analysts warned that the trade conflict between the United States and China was likely to weigh on the Chinese currency, posing a risk to dairy prices for the rest of the year.

“We have warned that Chinese demand is a key swing factor in the outlook for dairy prices over the coming year....recent developments suggest the outlook for Chinese consumer demand and global growth has deteriorated,” said Anne Boniface, senior economist at Westpac Bank.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

The currency fell overnight from around $0.6550 to around $0.6525.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, but operates independently from the dairy giant.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

More than 1,700 herds failed TB tests in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest Department of Agriculture statistics.

Number of herds testing positive for TB increases
Stock Image

There's still room for the 50-cow farm says Teagasc
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra's June milk output in New Zealand jumps 14%
Stock image.

Milk production up 7.5% in June on 2018
Stock image.

Henry Walsh: The rain arrived just in time to end a mini-drought

Remember the fertility sub-index when assessing EBIs
Risk: Cattle are in danger of contracting summer mastitis and pink-eye from flies

'This year has been one of the worst in recent memory for fly infestation'


Top Stories

File photo

Mart prices start to contract sharply as uncertainty grips the trade
Retail buyers are refusing to agree long-term supply contracts with UK meat exporters. Photo: Getty Images

UK meat processors say 'panic' gripping industry as EU buyers reduce orders
Stock Image

Claims of 'illegal blockades' as beef prices dispute escalates
Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Straw trade hit by beef price collapse
Gardaí at Kilbrogan at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef plan protests: Tensions high at Rathkeale plant protest
Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Soaring insurance costs forcing agri-tourism businesses to shut up shop
A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat harvest well advanced as heatwave enabled rapid work