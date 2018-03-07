Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Global dairy prices fall as New Zealand supply ramps up

  • Global dairy prices slip 0.6 pct
  • Whole milk powder falls 0.8 pct
  • Increased supply from NZ curbs outlook for price gains
SMARTER FARMING: A Swiftflo Revolver rotary milking parlour in action
SMARTER FARMING: A Swiftflo Revolver rotary milking parlour in action

Charlotte Greenfield

Global dairy prices slipped for the second time in a row at a fortnightly auction held early on Wednesday morning as an influx of supply from New Zealand curbed buying.

The Global Dairy Trade Price index fell 0.6pc, with an average selling price of $3,593 per tonne, said auction platform GDT Events.

The index had edged down 0.5pc at the previous sale, snapping three consecutive auctions of gains.

Whole milk powder (WMP), the most widely traded item, fell 0.8pc after New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra increased the amount of powder on offer, though that was still a better result than the 2.5pc drop expected by derivatives markets. 

 "Fonterra had increased its WMP offer volumes ahead of this event as milk flows start to improve, so buyers are unlikely to feel as much urgency to secure product," said Amy Castleton, dairy analyst at AgriHQ.

New Zealand, the world's largest dairy exporter, had suffered from curbed supply caused by unusually dry weather late last year, which had pushed up prices. Wetter weather in recent weeks led to a more favorable outlook for supply, which meant further price gains were likely to be muted.

"From here, we expect prices to ease further through to the end of the season. We expect NZ production to improve on the back of the increased rainfall. In turn, this improved production should put modest downward pressure on prices," said Nathan Penny, ASB economist.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7pc of the nation's gross domestic product.

Also Read

However, Wednesday's auction had little impact on the currency, which had soared almost 1pc overnight on improved global risk sentiment and a weaker U.S. dollar.

 A total of 19,292 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 4.8pc from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website.  

GDT Events is owned by Fonterra but operates independently from the dairy giant.

Reuters

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Co Monaghan farmer Tommy Wilkin with LacPatrick haulier Stephen McGuirk collecting milk on Saturday after the heavy snow. Tommy's farm was totally cut off after the snow and was forced to alleviate storage pressure by bringing a small tank of milk for collection by the truck on Saturday and Sunday

Record collections save dairy sector from worst of the storm

Can Ireland learn lessons from the 'unprofitable' Welsh dairy sector?

Calves need more milk before sale - exporter warns
Many farmers have been unable to milk due to frozen milking parlours, while others have no capacity for milk as milk lorries fail to reach them. Picture: Catherine Hurley

Glanbia to pay farmers 20c/L where insurance doesn't cover milk losses
Photo at feeding time, with the local designed/manufactured 40 outlet feeder on Lester Ryans farm Dunbell Co Kilkenny. Feeding 32 calves 18 weeks old out on grass. Photo Roger Jones.

Management issues at the root of many calving health problems

TB reactor rate decline has stalled, new figures show

Farmers face power cuts and disruptions to milk collections


Top Stories

The Claas Liner is ideal for farmers looking to do their own silage raking

A classy tedder - The new Claas silage kit is designed for small to medium-sized...
Stock image

Wind farm operator loses High Court challenge to a refusal of permission for...
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Schmallenberg virus appears to have spread further north in Ireland in 2017...
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 30A. Weight 670K. DOB 2/3/16. Breed CH. Price €1840 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices rise 5c/kg as trade begins to find its feet
Some 12,000 people affected by the 'Do Not Drink' notice

Kerosene spillage: Farmers told to avoid if possible using supply for...
Make sure you have last year's pesticide records finalised

Some simple steps can take the stress out of the spraying season
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

'CAP payments must reflect the needs of the majority of farmers, unlike...