Global dairy prices bounce, but gains seen fragile on weak fundamentals

Economists and Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world&rsquo;s biggest dairy exporter, have steadily lowered what they expect farmers to receive for their milk. Expand

Lucy Craymer

Global dairy prices rebounded in Wednesday’s auction, but a sustained recovery in rates that have tumbled by a third over the past year is not on the cards due to abundant supply and reduced buying by top importer China, analysts said.

The Global Dairy Trade price index, which is underpinned by prices from the auction held early Wednesday New Zealand time, rose 3.2% to $3,362 a metric tonne, having hit their lowest level since 2020 earlier in April. That is still down, however, from the peak in March 2022 of $5,065 a tonne.

