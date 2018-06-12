Glanbia to pay members 29c/L base price for May milk

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will maintain its base milk price for May at 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op announced that it will make a support payment to Members of 1c/L including VAT, for May manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.