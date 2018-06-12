Farm Ireland
Tuesday 12 June 2018

Glanbia to pay members 29c/L base price for May milk

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Margaret Donnelly

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers a base price of 29c/L, maintaining the price it paid in April.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will maintain its base milk price for May at 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op announced that it will make a support payment to Members of 1c/L including VAT, for May manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

It comes after Lakeland set its milk price.

Speaking on the decision to hold the milk price at 31.78c/L (including VAT), Lakeland chairman Alo Duffy said while global market conditions remain difficult there has been some improvement in skim markets from a record low base and butter returns continue to carry milk prices.

“After a difficult late spring, the farmer owned and controlled Lakeland Dairies Co-operative is committed to paying the maximum possible milk price to our milk suppliers.”

