Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 12 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Glanbia increases base milk price for June by 2 cents

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Glanbia has announced it will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will increase its base milk price for June by 2 cents to 31 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a drought related support payment to Members of 1 cpl including VAT, for June manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Martin Keane, Glanbia Chairman, said: “We are pleased to increase our milk price for the highest milk volume month of the year.

"This reflects increased returns, particularly for butter. However, market balance remains fragile, with the impact of trade wars and consumer resistance to higher retail prices being two issues that need to be monitored very closely in the coming months”.

ICMSA dairy chairperson Ger Quain had said it was time for processors to lift prices in accordance with market developments and the pressure on their farmer-suppliers.

“Dairy markets have increased steadily from their lowest in point in March to a current position where the butter/SMP (skim milk powder) mix is slightly below 35c/l after processing in the spot market,” said Mr Quain.

Also Read

Tom Phelan of IFA said that despite the recent easing in the GDT, returns for both SMP and butter would yield an Irish price equivalent of 33.5c/l including VAT, while European spot price levels would equate to 37c/l including VAT.

“EU and global commodity markets have been strengthening, with the EU MMO returns up by just over 5c/l since January — more than half of the reduction seen over lower volumes between September and December 2017. Latest figures suggest a milk price equivalent, including VAT, of 34.63c/l,” Mr Phelan said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Cattle arriving to Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Marts are packed but buyers are hard to find
Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Barley growers reject latest IFA/Boortmalt price offer

Local farmers battle it out as 203ac Dublin holding makes €2m

New laws could see planning permission required for forestry development
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Base CAP payments on achieving green targets rather than carbon tax - Ag...
Shane Kilraine (right) is congratulated on his election as President of the Mid & Western Livestock Improvement Society by outgoing president Paddy Farrell

Keeping it in the family - Success of livestock improvement...
Gerry Nolan and his son James have been drawing two tankers of water a day from the River Nore to keep their cows hydrated during the heatwave. Photo: Roger Jones

New water charges system in the pipeline