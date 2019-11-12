Glanbia holds September milk price

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for October of 28 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is unchanged from the September base price.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to Members of 1.0 cpl including VAT for October milk supplies.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.