Glanbia holds September milk price

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 29 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for October of 28 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is unchanged from the September base price.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to Members of 1.0 cpl including VAT for October milk supplies.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “There has been a welcome improvement in the price of dairy proteins on global markets, while cheese is stable and the European butter market remains fragile. Overall markets have reacted to seasonal demand and the moderate rate of global milk supply growth in the year to date. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

ICMSA's Gerald Quain

Chinese SMP imports driving dairy markets
Tyre-ing work: Bill Gleeson on his farm in Tipperary; inset: on his tractor. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

'There's always help out there and we hope this programme will be able to...
High EBI heifers that are in-calf to AI, and will be 530-580kgs at calving, are commanding the best prices.

In-calf dairy heifers commanding up to €1,500/hd
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: Processors and Minister need to lead the way on an...
John Cunnane with his daughter Tara after receiving the National Recognition award,

Mayo farmer honoured for 'extraordinary' contribution to...
File photo

Is this Kilkenny parish the EU dairy capital?
The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further

'No change needed to 2015 milk price' - Kerry


Top Stories

Stock image

'Beef exports to China must deliver a return for farmers'
Edmond Scanlon, the CEO of Kerry Group

Kerry Co-op shareholders fear DuPont deal may hit share value
Michael Creed

EU ready to withold €1.6m over 'failing' TB scheme
Red Limousin heifer made €5,000 in Elphin on Friday

Suckler revival: In-calf suckler makes €5,000
In Leitrim, forestry has become a contentious issue

Margaret Donnelly: IFA candidates need to do their homework and listen to...
John Doody, Mooncoin ploughing in the 2 Furrow senior at the Danesfort Ploughing Match at Burnchurch, Co. Kilkenny, Sunday 10 November 2019. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Winter cereal sowings back 30-40pc due to 'disastrous' planting conditions...
'The emissions associated with the consumption of oil from Saudi Arabia get measured in Ireland and are not counted as part of Saudi emissions.  But if Irish butter ends up in Saudi supermarkets, the emissions also get counted in Ireland. ”.'

Colm McCarthy: 'It makes no sense to constrain efficient dairy producers in...