Glanbia holds price from April milk supplies

Glanbia has announced its milk price for April supplies

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 34.6c/L (including VAT) for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for April of 34.18c/L (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is unchanged from the March base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The GI base price and Co-op ‘Share of GI Profit’ payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Glanbia milk price for April creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2pc butterfat and 3.4pc protein, is 37.65c/L.

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said: “While there is volatility in the price returns for some products, dairy markets generally remain solid.

"Retail demand continues to be strong, while food service demand is starting to recover in some regions. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”